High-speed rail between SoCal and Las Vegas to feature luxurious new 'party car'

Ready to party on the rails? Hit play to view the photos of the new "party car."

Ready to party on the rails? Hit play to view the photos of the new "party car."

Ready to party on the rails? Hit play to view the photos of the new "party car."

Ready to party on the rails? Hit play to view the photos of the new "party car."

The company behind the high-speed passenger rail line between Southern California and Las Vegas released new renderings of the train's stylish new "party car."

Brightline West posted several photos on X showing the luxurious interior, which features plush seats and a sleek modern bar.

"With bold fuchsia interiors and a luxurious vibe, it's the perfect space to kick back, pop some champagne, and enjoy the ride from Vegas to California in style."

Brightline West is looking to lay 218 miles of new track between a terminal to be built just south of the Las Vegas Strip and another new facility in Rancho Cucamonga. That trip usually takes well over three hours by car, but the company says its fully-electric train will get you there in just over two hours each way.

The project is scheduled to be complete by the time Los Angeles hosts the Summer Olympics in 2028.