High surf slams SoCal beaches as warnings, advisories remain in effect

High surf warnings and advisories are in effect up and down the Southern California coast through Christmas, and officials are warning people to stay out of the treacherous waters.

A high surf advisory issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Los Angeles County beaches.

Forecasters said "large breaking waves" of 8 to 13 feet were impacting west-facing beaches Tuesday morning. Those waves were expected to back off to about 6 to 10 feet Tuesday afternoon, but that will still be enough to present a danger.

The advisory includes the Malibu coast and Catalina Island.

"There is an increased risk for ocean drowning,'' according to the NWS. "Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.''

Forecasters warned people to stay out of the water, or at least stay near "occupied lifeguard towers.''

High surf in Orange County

In Orange County, a high surf advisory will be in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday, with waves at west-facing beaches expected between 5 and 8 feet, including some local sets of up to 12 feet.

Ventura Pier remains closed

Large waves are also expected in Ventura County where the Ventura Pier remains closed.

The pier, first built in 1872, suffered storm damage last year.

The beloved landmark - at one point in its history the longest wooden pier in California - reopened this summer after it had been closed since January 2023.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.