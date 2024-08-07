City of Highland receives $3M in federal funding for SR-210 at 5th Street interchange improvements

The city of Highland was given $3 million in federal funding to make improvements to a major interchange that will hopefully reduce congestion and improve commute times.

The city of Highland was given $3 million in federal funding to make improvements to a major interchange that will hopefully reduce congestion and improve commute times.

The city of Highland was given $3 million in federal funding to make improvements to a major interchange that will hopefully reduce congestion and improve commute times.

The city of Highland was given $3 million in federal funding to make improvements to a major interchange that will hopefully reduce congestion and improve commute times.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Highland was given $3 million in federal funding to make improvements to a major interchange that will hopefully reduce congestion and improve commute times.

The State Route 210 and 5th Street interchange provides access to the southern part of the city, the San Bernardino International Airport and the City of San Bernardino from SR-210. That means safe roads and steady traffic flow is vital.

The $3 million allocation is part of a larger government-funding package in which the Inland Empire received more than $17 million for local projects this year.

The interchange will likely see new lanes and safer on- and off-ramps that will make it easier for drivers to transition onto the roadways.

"A project like this is just so significant for the city of Highland," said Rep. Pete Aguilar during a news conference on Wednesday. "We have San Bernardino International Airport here that's receiving cargo, we have communities, people trying to get home after a long day of work, oftentimes, commuting to farther places. Then you have the local economy here, people coming here to shop and to spend money ... all of those things. So the importance of a project like this is not unnoticed, and it's incredibly important."

Meanwhile, the city of San Bernardino will be receiving $676,000 from the Department of Transportation to help improve 11 bridges that were identified as needing repairs.