Teen arrested after mob attacks sheriff's cruiser at street takeover in Highland

Video shows a group of teens and young men surround a sheriff's cruiser in Highland, kicking its headlights, jumping on the hood and attempting to open the door.

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Inland Empire teen was arrested for allegedly attempting to carjack a sheriff's cruiser in Highland as a mob of people at a street takeover surrounded and attacked the vehicle.

Video released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows about a dozen teens and young men surround a department vehicle on May 11 just after midnight in the area of Victoria and Highland avenues.

It happened as about 100 people had gathered in the area for a street takeover. One person opened a fire hydrant to flood the intersection, making it easier for cars to drift.

Several people are seen kicking and hitting the sheriff's vehicle, jumping on the hood and banging on the window.

At one point, a department statement says, a person in the crowd tried to open the vehicle's door, "attempting to overtake the deputy and his patrol unit. The deputy was able to close his door and drive away from the crowd and drive to safety."

Investigators were able to obtain video footage and identify a suspect, described only as a 15-year-old from Menifee. They obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at his home, for attempted carjacking and felony vandalism.

He was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.