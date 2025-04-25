Highly anticipated Metro train to LAX set to open in June

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The highly anticipated Metro Transit Center station at LAX is set to open in June.

Metro Board Chair and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn made the announcement Thursday during the monthly meeting of Metro's Board of Directors. It's a critical piece of the transit agency's plan to provide seamless service between the airport and its regional rail system.

The new LAX/Metro Transit Center, located near Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street, will open on June 6 and will provide service between the airport and Metro's regional rail system.

"The wait is nearly over, Los Angeles," Hahn said in a statement. "At long last, we are getting a train to LAX."

According to the agency, the station is a new multi-modal transportation hub along the Metro K Line that will provide greater access between Redondo Beach and the Metro E (Expo) at Crenshaw Boulevard.

The K Line has been operating only between Westchester and the E Line station at Crenshaw. With the new station opening, the K Line will extend south of Westchester to the Redondo Beach station. The Metro C (Green) Line, which currently runs between Redondo Beach and Norwalk, will run instead between Norwalk and a new Aviation/Century Station south of the airport, where riders can connect to the K Line.

The new station will also offer a multilevel bicycle hub with secured parking, a pedestrian plaza, as well as an area for passenger vehicle pick-up and drop-off, according to Metro. The facility will also have a 16-bay bus plaza.

The station will also have a direct connection to the LAX Automated People Mover, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2025.

"And when the LAX People Mover finally opens, we will truly have an international airport that connects people from inside the terminals to the world beyond through Metro. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard on making this happen, and see you at the opening on June 6," Hahn said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

