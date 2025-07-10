Highly toxic metal found in air and homes months after Eaton and Palisades fires, report says

Beryllium, an earth metal that can lead to cancer or respiratory disease if it infiltrates a person's lungs, has been found in the burn zones of the Eaton and Palisades fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Beryllium, an earth metal that can lead to cancer or respiratory disease if it infiltrates a person's lungs, has been found in the burn zones of the Eaton and Palisades fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Beryllium, an earth metal that can lead to cancer or respiratory disease if it infiltrates a person's lungs, has been found in the burn zones of the Eaton and Palisades fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Beryllium, an earth metal that can lead to cancer or respiratory disease if it infiltrates a person's lungs, has been found in the burn zones of the Eaton and Palisades fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Beryllium, an earth metal that can lead to cancer or respiratory disease if it infiltrates a person's lungs, has been found in the burn zones of the Eaton and Palisades fires, the San Francisco Chronicle reported earlier this week.

Beryllium is extremely lightweight and hard, is a good conductor of electricity and heat, and is non-magnetic, according to the National Cancer Institute. Because of those properties, it is used in high-tech consumer and commercial products, including aerospace components, transistors, nuclear reactors, and golf clubs.

But when it's heated, the metal turns into microscopic particles that can make their way into the lungs.

The San Francisco Chronicle says its tests show beryllium was found in dozens of homes in the burn zones. Air quality monitors also detected elevated levels in the Los Angeles as recently as May.

The source of the beryllium found in the burn zones is unknown.

Meanwhile, the recovery and rebuilding process is ongoing six months after the devastating wildfires.

The Eaton Fire destroyed nearly 9,500 structures. Of the more than 5,500 who opted in for the Army Corps of Engineers to clear the land, 97% have completed phase 1 and 93% phase 2.

"We are feeling optimistic," said Jonathan Weedman, who, along with Raymundo Baltazar, is waiting building permits to rebuild their home. We are feeling hopeful, and we are on the road to recovery. It has not been easy. It has been challenging, it has been a struggle, but we are like a dog with a bone, and we want to get home."

This week marks six months since the start of the Palisades and Eaton fires. While the focus is on the road to recovery, for many, it's a long journey.

Survivors of the Eaton Fire have also been getting expert help on how to save the remaining trees and plants in their yards.

Along with rebuilding efforts, there's also an effort in the community of Atladena to save as many trees in the area as possible.

"Certain trees have a fire resiliency, and if you identify it correctly and leave it for up to a year to two years, you can make sure that it's going to come back," said Stephanie Landregan, director of Altadena Green, an organization aiming to preserve as many trees as possible in the burn scar area. "Our oaks are very resilient. It turns out many of our trees are very fire resilient."