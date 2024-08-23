Historic baseball field featured in 'A League of Their Own' burns down in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A historic baseball field that has been used in several films burned down in Ontario overnight.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at Jay Littleton Ball Park. Responding firefighters encountered massive flames coming from the stadium and dugout, but little could be done to save it.

The historic baseball field was built in the 1930s with a wooden frame grandstand. It was featured in several Hollywood productions, including the 1992 film "A League of Their Own" starring Tom Hanks, Madonna, Rosie O'Donnell and Geena Davis.

It's owned by the city and operated by the public works agency. It was designated a historic landmark back in 2003.

It's been renovated several times, but officials said there was still likely a lot of old wood in the structure, which is dry and burns quickly.

No injuries were reported.

It's unclear how the fire started, but that remains under investigation.