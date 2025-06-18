Protester injured by hit-and-run driver during 'No Kings' protest in downtown LA

A hit-and-run driver was caught on camera, plowing through a crowd during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

A hit-and-run driver was caught on camera, plowing through a crowd during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

A hit-and-run driver was caught on camera, plowing through a crowd during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

A hit-and-run driver was caught on camera, plowing through a crowd during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hit-and-run driver was caught on camera, plowing through a crowd during a "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles.

About 50 people were protesting along West 5th Street, near Pershing Square, on Sunday when a woman, described as being in her 20s, was struck by a vehicle.

She spent a couple of seconds on the hood of the car before falling off and being run over.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital in fair condition, with an isolated lower extremity injury, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. She is expected to recover.

LAPD was investigating the incident as a hit-and-run but it was not immediately known if any arrests were made.