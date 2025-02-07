Hit-and-run driver slams into Waymo robotaxi in downtown LA; suspect at large

Four people suffered minor injuries after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the back of a Waymo robotaxi in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Four people suffered minor injuries after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the back of a Waymo robotaxi in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Four people suffered minor injuries after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the back of a Waymo robotaxi in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Four people suffered minor injuries after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the back of a Waymo robotaxi in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three people suffered minor injuries after a hit-and-run driver slammed into the back of a Waymo robotaxi Thursday night in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 10 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Four people were inside the autonomous vehicle at the time of the collision, an LAPD spokesperson said. Three of them were transported to a hospital with minor complaints of pain.

The driver who struck the Waymo continued on after the impact, hitting two parked cars at the intersection of Hope Street and Pico Boulevard, police said. The suspect then fled on foot and remained at large.

A description of the driver was not available.