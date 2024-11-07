Holiday events in Southern California

Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating, and other fun events in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Santa Monica Place Holiday HQ
November 7 - December 24
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 15-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also check out the newest immersive show, LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder on Nov. 7.
santamonicaplace.com
Ice at Santa Monica Grand Opening
November 8, 5pm-11pm
Corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue
Groove to the coolest beats spun by our talented DJ while you skate. Come take part in the fun and festivities all under the starlit Santa Monica sky!
downtownsm.com/winterlit
23rd Annual Tree Lighting Concert
November 9
Citadel Outlets
100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
Over 18,000 LED bulbs will light up California's Tallest Live-Cut Tree. The free concert is a family-friendly holiday tradition with original pop songs and holiday favorites.
citadeloutlets.com
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
November 14, 5pm-8pm
Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills
Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor, the arrival of Santa Claus.
lovebeverlyhills.com
L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow
November 15 - January 5, 6pm-10pm
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
Explore an immersive landscape filled with spectacular lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers, towering trees, and more for, a wildlife-centered experience that's as inspiring as it is breathtaking.
lazoo.org
Sparkle Grand Debut
November 16, 5pm-7pm
The Bloc
750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles
Join us at the Grand Debut of SPARKLE DTLA and experience the magical holiday show as 18 million hues of lights illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes.
theblocla.com
Sparkle DTLA Light Show
November 17 - December 31
The Bloc
750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles
A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.
theblocla.com
35th Annual Pier Lighting And 30th Annual Holiday Open House
November 20, 6pm-9pm
Downtown Manhattan Beach
Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping, and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.
downtownmanhattanbeach.com
Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting
November 21, 6pm-8pm
1300 Block Third Street Promenade
SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN! Santa Arrives and lights the tree and it snows.
downtownsm.com/winterlit
Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival
November 21, 6pm-9pm
6400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
Get ready to be amazed by the magical atmosphere and the twinkling lights that will light up the night with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and friends.
2ndandpch.com
Hermosa for the Holidays
November 22 - November 24
120 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach
Hermosa Beach has mashed together their Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting Ceremony and added a bunch of family-fun activities to make the 4th annual Hermosa for the Holidays.
hbchamber.net
23rd Annual Tree Lighting Celebration
November 25, 7pm
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles
Delight in the lighting of the Christmas tree, the season's first snowfall, a fireworks spectacular, Santa's grand arrival, and more.
thegrovela.com
Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens
November 17 - January 5, 5:30pm-10pm
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
A one-mile walk through unique lighting experience in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens. New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin.
descansogardens.org
Los Angeles Union Station 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
November 25, 6-9pm
800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles
South Patio
Gather to see the signature 30-foot tree with live musical performances by Kingston Ska Orchestra and Los Rebeldes Romanticos presented by Metro Art.
unionstationla.com
Santa's Workshop
November 26 - December 24
The Grove
189 The Grove Drive
Embrace the magic of the season with a visit to Santa's Workshop! Meet Santa, share your wish-list, and capture the experience with keepsake photos to treasure.
thegrovela.com
Universal Studios Hollywood Holidays
November 29 - January 6, 10am-6pm
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
Enjoy Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can see Hogsmeade transformed with enchanting spirit, festive décor and holiday-themed food, beverages and entertainment. Enjoy some colorful play in Super Nintendo World and embrace your mischievous side with The Grinch during Grinchmas, and so much more.
universalstudioshollywood.com
Holiday Market
December 8, 14, 15, 22
6400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach
Shop small businesses during the holiday season with this curated open-air market that includes unique goods from over 30 local artisans and vendors, live entertainment, photo opps, and more.
2ndandpch.com
The 32nd Annual Chino Hills Boat Parade
December 13, 7pm
Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.
chinohills.org
SugarPlum Fairies
December 14-15
8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills
Come celebrate the season with friends, family, and the community as GMCLA's 200 members sing their hearts out and will put on a show full of surprises.
gmcla.org
ORANGE COUNTY
Holidays at the Harbor
November 13 -January 12
Dana Point Harbor
Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.
danapointharbor.com
The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
November 15 - January 6
Downtown Disney
1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim
Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.
disneyland.com
Magic of Lights
November 19 - December 29
Empire Polo Club
81-800 Avenue 51 Coachella Valley
Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
magicoflights.com
Knott's Merry Farm
November 22 - January 5
Knott's Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park
The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.
knotts.com
Winterfest OC
November 22 - January 5
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making.
winterfestoc.com
Fire & Ice Festival At Newport Dunes
November 27 - January 1
1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach
Stroll the bay and savor the sights and sounds of the holidays. The Back Bay will glow from sunset to sunup with festive floating holiday lights.
newportdunes.com
Hikari-Festival of Lights
November 29 - December 29 (Closed December 24, 25)
Tanaka Farms
5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine
A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout.
tanakafarms.com
Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise
December 6, 7, 20, 21
Dana Point Harbor
Join us for a 60 minute boat ride around Dana Point Harbor and enjoy all the light displays from the land and the sea.
danapointharbor.com
Candlelight Walk
December 6-8
Heritage Hill Historical Park
Stroll through the merry grounds and enjoy historical buildings ornamented with holiday lights and décor.
ocparks.com
Holiday Lights
December 13-15
Heritage Hill Historical Park
Stroll through the merry grounds and enjoy historical buildings ornamented with holiday lights and décor.
ocparks.com
62nd Annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade
December 14 & 15
Huntington Harbour
The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.
hhboatparade.org
INLAND EMPIRE
The Grand Switch-On Ceremony
November 23, 5pm
3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
The Mission Inn Festival of Lights will feature a Special Dance Performance by Kensington Kelly Brown, as well as a star-studded concert lineup headlined by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs, with a guest performance by Richard Goodall.
missioninn.com
Festival of Lights
November 24 - December 31
3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
Kelly & Duane Roberts, owners and Keepers of the Inn, continue the cherished annual tradition that they first created in 1992 as a gift back to the community
missioninn.com
Christmas Tree Lighting
December 3
Civic Center Park
Celebrate with us as Santa arrives to light up the Town's stunning Christmas Tree! Experience the enchanting ambiance of holiday cheer and lively entertainment that will fill the air, creating a magical evening for everyone.
applevalley.org
Holiday Celebration
December 6, 6pm-8pm
Riverside Plaza
During this fun-filled family event, there will be photo opportunities with Santa, face painters, balloon twisters, and snow!
riversideplaza.com
VENTURA COUNTY
Christmas on the Farm
November 29 - December 24
Underwood Family Farms
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!
underwoodfamilyfarms.com
SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Holidays at Legoland
November 23 - January 5
Legoland California
One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad
Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.
legoland.com
