Holiday events in Southern California

Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating, and other fun events in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness





LOS ANGELES COUNTY







Santa Monica Place Holiday HQ

November 7 - December 24

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica

Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 15-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also check out the newest immersive show, LITE-BRITE: Worlds of Wonder on Nov. 7.

santamonicaplace.com

Ice at Santa Monica Grand Opening

November 8, 5pm-11pm

Corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue

Groove to the coolest beats spun by our talented DJ while you skate. Come take part in the fun and festivities all under the starlit Santa Monica sky!

downtownsm.com/winterlit

23rd Annual Tree Lighting Concert

November 9

Citadel Outlets

100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles

Over 18,000 LED bulbs will light up California's Tallest Live-Cut Tree. The free concert is a family-friendly holiday tradition with original pop songs and holiday favorites.

citadeloutlets.com

Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration

November 14, 5pm-8pm

Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills

Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor, the arrival of Santa Claus.

lovebeverlyhills.com

L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow

November 15 - January 5, 6pm-10pm

5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles

Explore an immersive landscape filled with spectacular lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers, towering trees, and more for, a wildlife-centered experience that's as inspiring as it is breathtaking.

lazoo.org

Sparkle Grand Debut

November 16, 5pm-7pm

The Bloc

750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

Join us at the Grand Debut of SPARKLE DTLA and experience the magical holiday show as 18 million hues of lights illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes.

theblocla.com

Sparkle DTLA Light Show

November 17 - December 31

The Bloc

750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles

A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.

theblocla.com

35th Annual Pier Lighting And 30th Annual Holiday Open House

November 20, 6pm-9pm

Downtown Manhattan Beach

Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping, and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.

downtownmanhattanbeach.com

Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting

November 21, 6pm-8pm

1300 Block Third Street Promenade

SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN! Santa Arrives and lights the tree and it snows.

downtownsm.com/winterlit

Tree Lighting and Santa Arrival

November 21, 6pm-9pm

6400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

Get ready to be amazed by the magical atmosphere and the twinkling lights that will light up the night with Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and friends.

2ndandpch.com

Hermosa for the Holidays

November 22 - November 24

120 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach

Hermosa Beach has mashed together their Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting Ceremony and added a bunch of family-fun activities to make the 4th annual Hermosa for the Holidays.

hbchamber.net

23rd Annual Tree Lighting Celebration

November 25, 7pm

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Delight in the lighting of the Christmas tree, the season's first snowfall, a fireworks spectacular, Santa's grand arrival, and more.

thegrovela.com

Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens

November 17 - January 5, 5:30pm-10pm

1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge

A one-mile walk through unique lighting experience in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens. New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin.

descansogardens.org

Los Angeles Union Station 9th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

November 25, 6-9pm

800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles

South Patio

Gather to see the signature 30-foot tree with live musical performances by Kingston Ska Orchestra and Los Rebeldes Romanticos presented by Metro Art.

unionstationla.com

Santa's Workshop

November 26 - December 24

The Grove

189 The Grove Drive

Embrace the magic of the season with a visit to Santa's Workshop! Meet Santa, share your wish-list, and capture the experience with keepsake photos to treasure.

thegrovela.com

Universal Studios Hollywood Holidays

November 29 - January 6, 10am-6pm

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Enjoy Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can see Hogsmeade transformed with enchanting spirit, festive décor and holiday-themed food, beverages and entertainment. Enjoy some colorful play in Super Nintendo World and embrace your mischievous side with The Grinch during Grinchmas, and so much more.

universalstudioshollywood.com

Holiday Market

December 8, 14, 15, 22

6400 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

Shop small businesses during the holiday season with this curated open-air market that includes unique goods from over 30 local artisans and vendors, live entertainment, photo opps, and more.

2ndandpch.com

The 32nd Annual Chino Hills Boat Parade

December 13, 7pm

Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue

The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.

chinohills.org

SugarPlum Fairies

December 14-15

8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

Come celebrate the season with friends, family, and the community as GMCLA's 200 members sing their hearts out and will put on a show full of surprises.

gmcla.org

ORANGE COUNTY

Holidays at the Harbor

November 13 -January 12

Dana Point Harbor

Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.

danapointharbor.com

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

November 15 - January 6

Downtown Disney

1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.

disneyland.com

Magic of Lights

November 19 - December 29

Empire Polo Club

81-800 Avenue 51 Coachella Valley

Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.

magicoflights.com

Knott's Merry Farm

November 22 - January 5

Knott's Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park

The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.

knotts.com

Winterfest OC

November 22 - January 5

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making.

winterfestoc.com

Fire & Ice Festival At Newport Dunes

November 27 - January 1

1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach

Stroll the bay and savor the sights and sounds of the holidays. The Back Bay will glow from sunset to sunup with festive floating holiday lights.

newportdunes.com

Hikari-Festival of Lights

November 29 - December 29 (Closed December 24, 25)

Tanaka Farms

5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine

A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout.

tanakafarms.com

Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise

December 6, 7, 20, 21

Dana Point Harbor

Join us for a 60 minute boat ride around Dana Point Harbor and enjoy all the light displays from the land and the sea.

danapointharbor.com

Candlelight Walk

December 6-8

Heritage Hill Historical Park

Stroll through the merry grounds and enjoy historical buildings ornamented with holiday lights and décor.

ocparks.com

Holiday Lights

December 13-15

Heritage Hill Historical Park

Stroll through the merry grounds and enjoy historical buildings ornamented with holiday lights and décor.

ocparks.com

62nd Annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade

December 14 & 15

Huntington Harbour

The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.

hhboatparade.org

INLAND EMPIRE

The Grand Switch-On Ceremony

November 23, 5pm

3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

The Mission Inn Festival of Lights will feature a Special Dance Performance by Kensington Kelly Brown, as well as a star-studded concert lineup headlined by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs, with a guest performance by Richard Goodall.

missioninn.com

Festival of Lights

November 24 - December 31

3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

Kelly & Duane Roberts, owners and Keepers of the Inn, continue the cherished annual tradition that they first created in 1992 as a gift back to the community

missioninn.com

Christmas Tree Lighting

December 3

Civic Center Park

Celebrate with us as Santa arrives to light up the Town's stunning Christmas Tree! Experience the enchanting ambiance of holiday cheer and lively entertainment that will fill the air, creating a magical evening for everyone.

applevalley.org

Holiday Celebration

December 6, 6pm-8pm

Riverside Plaza

During this fun-filled family event, there will be photo opportunities with Santa, face painters, balloon twisters, and snow!

riversideplaza.com

VENTURA COUNTY

Christmas on the Farm

November 29 - December 24

Underwood Family Farms

3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark

Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

SAN DIEGO COUNTY

Holidays at Legoland

November 23 - January 5

Legoland California

One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.

legoland.com

If you know of a great holiday event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!