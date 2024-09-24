Hollywood Park celebrates grand opening of new retail district in Inglewood

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After many years of planning and construction, The Hollywood Park retail district is officially open.

The shopping destination is touted as the L.A. area's newest and one its largest mixed-used developments, with stores like JD Sports eager to let customers know their doors are finally open.

"It feels pretty exciting because I know what it's going to be," said Keymarie Beaumont, store manager of JD Sports. "If it's anything like The Grove or The Promenade, then I know it's going to be set up for success."

So far, there's the Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, an art gallery, Iconix Fitness, the immersive entertainment venue Cosm, and the JD Sports store. But that's just the beginning, officials say, with plenty more to come.

"This is really the epicenter for entertainment," said Otto Benedict, senior vice president of facility and campus operations at SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. "When you think about the Intuit Dome and Forum on both ends of our campus, the amount of activity and things that are happening here, it's just incredible."

Inglewood resident Samantha Stephens said she's lived in the community for 11 years and is happy to have things to enjoy that are within walking distance.

"I think Inglewood needs to have options like every other place in the city," said Stephens. "It was annoying to have to go to Santa Monica or Venice or Culver City just to be able to get a little bit of excitement. To be able to go work out or go to a nice restaurant, or go to a movie with a friend -- now there are so many fun things to do and it's so great to have somebody come visit me in Inglewood to have a fun time out."