Holy Saints answers prayers bringing California cuisine to Old Town Pasadena

OLD PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- If you are looking for a dining experience in the heart of Old Town Pasadena, your prayers have been answered. Welcome to Holy Saints.

"Right when you come in, you're always going to be welcomed with open arms," said Chef Daniel Torres.

Two years ago, Torres and his wife, Stephanie, opened Holy Saints on Holly Street, steps from Pasadena City Hall.

Chef Torres felt called to bring his passion and zest for food to his vibrant San Gabriel Community.

The eatery serves California cuisine, with a menu inspired by the best local and seasonal ingredients.

To kick off the meal, they serve sourdough bread with BBQ butter, followed by an amazing Caesar salad, topped with tons of grated pecorino cheese.

For dinner, their best-selling Barnyard Bolognese includes ground pork, lamb, and beef. They also take care of their seafood lovers with a sea bass with jasmine rice in a tasty peppery sauce.

Their delicious entrees -- prepared and plated to perfection -- are elevated with an intimate setting and faithful customers who quickly fill the seats of Holy Saints for dinner service.

"We know them by their names, we know their families, we know a little bit about them," said Torres. "And they come back because they feel like they're part of something."

Chef Torres encourages guests to pair their meals with wine or a locally sourced beer. And you can't skip out on dessert, because at Holy Saints, they say their favorite sin is gluttony.

Whether they're feeding underserved children in East and South L.A. or feeding guests at the restaurant, Holy Saints promises a delicious and unique dining experience.

"It has to be something different that brings the neighborhood back," said Torres.

Holy Saints is open Wednesday through Saturday for dinner service beginning at 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted, but they encourage guests to make a reservation on Resy.

You can find Holy Saints at 21 E. Holly St., Pasadena, CA, 91103.