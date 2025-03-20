Home burned in Palisades Fire slides down hill, collapses into home below it

A house that was devastated by the Palisades Fire collapsed when the ground beneath it gave way. It slid down the hill onto another home below it.

A house that was devastated by the Palisades Fire collapsed when the ground beneath it gave way. It slid down the hill onto another home below it.

A house that was devastated by the Palisades Fire collapsed when the ground beneath it gave way. It slid down the hill onto another home below it.

A house that was devastated by the Palisades Fire collapsed when the ground beneath it gave way. It slid down the hill onto another home below it.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A house that was devastated by the Palisades Fire has been wiped out by another disaster.

The charred remains of the home on Posetano Road collapsed when the ground beneath it gave way. The property had been standing precariously since it burned in January.

It eventually slid down the hill and collapsed onto another home below it that was already split in half.

Fierce winds and wildfires have shifted land in the burn areas of the Eaton and Palisades fires, raising the risk of mudslides and debris flows.

The collapse blocked access to Stretto Way. Workers were trying to clear it so that residents could get to their homes.

Work crews said the mess was created on the heels of recent rain storms that saturated the hillside.

Meanwhile, neighbors say a broken water main connected to the burned home ruptured. They believe that may have contributed.