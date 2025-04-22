Homeboy Industries opens new dog grooming salon in Pasadena

Every team member is not only a certified pet groomer but also a graduate of Homeboy Industries' 18-month re-entry program.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The community gathered in Pasadena to celebrate the grand opening of Homeboy Puppy Fades, a new dog grooming salon launched by Homeboy Industries with a powerful mission.

"We thought that a dog grooming salon would be terrific for Homeboy. We know it's a quality job and what I've seen out of our people is they love this job," said senior advisor Tom Vozzo.

This is the 14th social enterprise business for Homeboy Industries, furthering its mission to provide hope, job training and a sense of belonging to formerly incarcerated or gang-involved individuals.

"It was born mainly from homies who have kind of an affinity with dogs, many of them had been trained in detention facilities and prisons where that's offered," said founder Father Greg Boyle. "So it's a perfect marriage of their desire and longing."

Every team member is not only a certified pet groomer but also a graduate of Homeboy Industries' 18-month re-entry training program.

"It's a big transition for me. My way wasn't working. I was looking for a new way of life," said Richard Orea, a member of the program. "Homeboy Industries is like a family to me. I have a community where I can reach out. I just love working with dogs, they don't judge."

"We're inviting the city of Pasadena and others, all dog owners, to come to Puppy Fades to bring their dogs not just so their dogs receive exceptional care and service from our staff, but so they might join the community of kinship and be a part of the idea of Homeboy," said co-CEO Steve Delgado.