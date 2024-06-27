Homeless man charged with attempted murder, assault in attacks on women, teen at Santa Monica beach

A homeless man accused of attacking two women and a teenage girl on the beach in Santa Monica was charged with attempted murder and other counts.

A homeless man accused of attacking two women and a teenage girl on the beach in Santa Monica was charged with attempted murder and other counts.

A homeless man accused of attacking two women and a teenage girl on the beach in Santa Monica was charged with attempted murder and other counts.

A homeless man accused of attacking two women and a teenage girl on the beach in Santa Monica was charged with attempted murder and other counts.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (CNS) -- A homeless man accused of attacking two women and a teenage girl on the beach in Santa Monica was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other counts.

Jawann Dwyane Garnett, 31, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office.

Garnett is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to rape, kidnapping and willful cruelty to a child, according to court records.

Garnett was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Monday on the beach in the area of 1300 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Santa Monica police Lt. Erika Aklufi said three victims were provided medical assistance at the scene, including an older woman and a 17-year-old, who was taken to a hospital with unspecified severe injuries that weren't deemed life-threatening.

The online news blog Santa Monica Closeup reported that one victim -- possibly in her 70s -- was grabbed and dragged into the ocean surf, where the assailant tried to drown her. A lifeguard intervened until police arrived and took the man into custody, according to Closeup.

Garnett has remained behind bars since his arrest, according to jail records.