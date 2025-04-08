Homeowners affected by Eaton Fire say insurance companies repeatedly change their adjusters

ALTADENA (KABC) -- Frustrated homeowners who were affected by the devastating Eaton Fire said their insurance companies are repeatedly swapping out their adjusters, leading to delays in the resolution of their claims.

"I am very concerned about the toxicity that we're living in," said Pasadena resident Jenifer Parker.

Her house survived the fires, but Parker said it suffered from smoke damage and she has been dealing with Mercury Insurance to get it cleared up.

Parker has had three adjusters so far.

"The first guy, I'm sure he was overwhelmed and I think he was just stalling around the second person," said Parker. "I have no idea how she came through within a week and the third person, she does seem like she's trying."

Shawna Beer, an Altadena resident, has been going through the same thing with State Farm.

"Things were going well until we had an adjuster change and then we had another adjuster change and we weren't even told," said Beer. "We had our adjuster just go MIA and not show up for a couple of meetings. We didn't know what was happening."

Beer's house in Altadena burned down and said the process has been frustrating.

"We were on our fourth adjuster when they tried to change it to a fifth time. I absolutely put my foot down and threatened legal action," said Beer.

Consumer Watchdog said they have received multiple calls from people facing the same issue.

"Which is slowing down the resolution of their insurance claims. When you have to start with a new adjuster, you're often starting from scratch and that's a real problem for consumers," said Carlene Balber with Consumer Watchdog.

Eyewitness News reached out to State Farm who said in part: ""We cannot discuss the specifics of individual claims due to our customer privacy policy."

People facing this problem said it is delaying an already painful process.

"We're all in purgatory. It's the only way I can put it and we're gonna be in purgatory for years," said Beer. "All we can do is stay here and sleep on what may be a contaminated mattress," added Parker.

