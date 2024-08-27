Homeowners in Riverside County community will see failing septic systems converted to sewer

For years, failing septic tanks in Quail Valley have sent raw sewage spilling into yards and onto roads, generating terrible smells and health hazards.

QUAIL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- The community of Quail Valley in Menifee is known for its rolling hills and quails that roam them, but during heavy rainstorms, it's not the scent of sage brush surrounding the area that fills the air.

"It fills the septics up and you just smell everybody's septic," said resident Debra Mancini.

For years, failing septic tanks have resulted in raw sewage spilling into yards and onto roadways, creating not only a smelly issue but a public health hazard.

"The septic systems fail and then the water goes downstream to Canyon Lake which is a reservoir, which is everyone's drinking water," said Corona Congressman Ken Calvert.

Calvert has secured $9 million so far in federal funding for the Quail Valley Septic to Sewer Conversion Project, led by Eastern Municipal Water District.

"We're going to actually extend a collection system within the streets and then convert the septic systems at each one of the homes to a sewer," said Joe Mouawd, Eastern Municipal Water District general manager.

The funding will also help waive the connection fee which is typically assessed on homeowners.

Quail Valley won't be the only community to benefit from the infrastructure upgrade. Communities downstream will as well.

"Converting the homes from septic to sewer would avoid any risk of contamination of Canyon Lake," said Mouawd.

The project, slated to get underway early next year, will convert 250 homes.

"We cannot wait. Cannot wait. It is expensive to dump. It's almost $400 depending on what size tank you have," said Mancini.

Her neighbor across the street hasn't had any issue with his septic tanks, but is looking forward to dumping his sewage removal fee.

"I would like that because I won't have to pay for septic tank being pumped twice a year," said Dennis Rasmussen.