Homeowners look to make property more resistant to wildfires, protect their homes

CALABASAS (KABC) -- As the survivors of two of the most destructive fires in California state history go through the process of rebuilding, many other residents are looking at how to make their homes resistant to wildfires and protect their homes.

With wildfires still fresh on everyone's mind, homeowners are thinking of ways to fireproof their homes to prevent another disaster. The stakes are higher than ever for homeowners especially those in fire prone areas like Calabasas.

Adam Isrow, a Calabasas homeowner, is taking proactive steps to protect his home from fires by undergoing a hardening assessment from "emergency preparedness in Calabasas" or EPIC, a company dedicated to making homes fire resistant.

"Sadly, it's a wakeup call for everyone and our community," said Isrow." It is really focused on safety, and it's talked about a lot and what can we do to make sure that we're doing our part."

The process involves an in-depth evaluation of the property's exterior including roof, windows, and landscaping. Brian Cameron, president of EPIC, says outreach and education are key to preventing fires.

"Time it. First start with the roof, start with the vents and then start focusing on the overgrown stuff within the first 5 feet," said Isrow. "If the people across the street do it and the people up the street do it, then this little part of the neighborhood is more likely to survive."

Isrow's home overall gets a good rating, but there's still some work to do. When it comes down to it, it's the little details that have the most impact. As the fire risk increases, Cal Fire will release updated fire hazard severity maps for Southern California where it's expected to designate even more areas including parts of Calabasas as high risk.