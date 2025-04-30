Hope the Mission hosts 'Meatball Madness' to fight food insecurity

NORTH HILLS (KABC) -- Hope the Mission is collaborating with Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel's office to host "Meatball Madness" in support of fighting against food insecurity in Los Angeles. The event will take place Sunday, May 4, 12 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Meatball Madness' goal is to produce 250,000 meatballs in the matter of nine hours. Each meatball symbolizes the capacity it takes to feed each and every individual in Los Angeles who are struggling with hunger, and even homelessness. The joint collaboration is to demonstrate the forces that are needed to tackle the homeless epidemic that is currently going on in the city.

Hope The Mission is one of the largest organizations in the nation that is dedicated to serving the homeless and preventing poverty by offering immediate and long-term assistance. They have about 33 facilities and 2,700 shelter beds, including tiny home villages, shelters, and thrift stores. Hope the Mission constantly works with many volunteers to provide nutritious meals since 2009. Volunteers are always welcomed to join alongside the SoCalGas volunteers for the upcoming event.

The event is going to take place at the Hope Headquarters, 16641 Roscoe Pl. North Hills, CA 91343.

If you want to learn how to volunteer or if you would like additional information, click here.

