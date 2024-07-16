Navigating uncertain times: How parents can help young children cope with disturbing news

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you're having a tough time coping with the events of this past weekend, imagine how your children may feel. It's a confusing and divisive time. Helping kids deal with scary and disturbing news is a challenge for any parent.

But Dr. Jena Lee, a mental health specialist, says there are ways for parents to assure their children that everything is going to be okay.

Lee, a child and adolescent psychiatrist with UCLA Health, suggests parents say: "I don't know what to do. This is scary, but we're okay, we have each other." She added that conquering anxiety means being able to sit with the unknowns and feel okay with the discomfort.

"Parents should be honest. I don't think you have to hide your emotions, but I do think that when you're talking with your kids, we have a responsibility to model," Lee said. "They're learning a lot more from what you do than what you say."

Whether it's politics, a pandemic or protests, talking about troubling topics is a good opportunity to connect.

"The more difficult the topic, the more of an opportunity for you to show how present you are for them," Lee said.

Other tips include limiting children's exposure to scary news and monitoring what they see on social media.

If they have questions, provide facts. But avoid filling in blanks about things kids don't want or need to know. Use age-appropriate language.

"Start with questions and have your goal be to understand your kid's perspective; what they're thinking, what they're feeling," Lee said.

This method gives kids space to reflect and share their thoughts. It may also be a good time to discuss tolerance, empathy and how to maintain healthy communication.

"This has to do with anything happening at school, bullying, something scary from the media, suicidal thoughts. It's the most protective thing," Lee said.