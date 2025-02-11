How Luka Doncic's Lakers debut ranks in recent NBA history



The highly anticipated debut of Luka Doncic with the Lakers came on Monday night against the Utah Jazzin a 132-113 victoryin Los Angeles.

Lakers fans gave Doncic a rousing ovation when his name was called out last -- after LeBron James-- to introduce the starting lineups. The five-time NBA All-Star, playing under a minutes restriction in his first action since Christmas Day, had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes.

The Lakers acquired Doncic in a blockbuster trade on Feb. 2 from the Dallas Mavericks, sending shockwaves around the sports world.

Here's a look back at other highly anticipated NBA debuts since 2000 that came after a trade or free agency signing.

Anthony Davis with Los Angeles Lakers: Oct. 22, 2019

Stats: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

Game result: 112-102 loss vs. LA Clippers

After a trade saga that began during the 2018-19 season, the Lakers acquired Davis in the offseason, creating a new duo alongside James.

Davis' debut came against the Clippers, who stole headlines from the Davis trade by teaming Paul George and Kawhi Leonard -- more on him soon -- together to also contend for a title. Those respective moves created a memorable atmosphere for Davis' first game as a Laker.

The 6-foot-10 center had 25 points on 9-of-21 shooting, becoming one of three teammates to score 20 points in his team debut alongside James.

Kawhi Leonard with LA Clippers: Oct. 22, 2019

Stats: 30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Game result: 112-102 win vs. Lakers

Leonard's debut with the Clippers came only months after he led the Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship. Leonard signed with the Clippers in free agency in an offseason shocker.

He looked the part in his first game with the franchise. Leonard had 16 points in the second quarter, hitting seven straight shots as part of a 40-point quarter for the Clippers.

Stats: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Game result: 129-100 loss vs. San Antonio Spurs

Durant's decision to sign with the Warriors in 2016 is one of the more memorable free agent moves in NBA history. His fit alongside Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson made his eventual debut with the team highly anticipated.

However, San Antonio played spoiler with an impressive victory on the road. The Spurs were up 18 at the half in a matchup with only two lead changes. Durant still performed at a high level with a team-high 27 points along with 10 rebounds. He called the loss "a slap in the face."

Carmelo Anthony with New York Knicks: Feb. 23,2011

Stats: 27 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 assist

Game result: 114-108 win vs. Milwaukee Bucks

A season-long trade saga between Anthony and the Denver Nuggets came to a conclusion near the 2011 deadline. Anthony -- born in Brooklyn -- had publicly stated that the Knicks were his preferred destination.

His debut came with a memorable introduction that included a loud standing ovation and an introductory video that talked about Anthony's desire to play at home. The end of the video read: "I'm coming home."

The All-Star forward showed up ready to play, too. He had 27 points and 10 rebounds, including 10 points in the fourth to close the contest out.

Stats: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks

Game result: 88-80 loss vs. Boston Celtics

Months after "The Decision," James' first game with the Heat brought a record viewership. It marked the most viewersfor an NBA regular-season game in cable history (at that time) as the new Big Three of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh faced the Celtics.

Boston fans booed Miami as it took the court, and Spike Lee was among those sitting courtside at the TD Garden. James had a strong debut with a game-high 31 points. He was one of just two players on Miami in double figures.

James acknowledged postgame that "Rome wasn't built in one day," and that the partnership would take time to jell.

Michael Jordan with Washington Wizards: Oct. 30,2001

Stats: 19 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals

Game result: 93-91 loss vs. New York Knicks

Three years after his second retirement, Jordan was back in the NBA -- but with the Wizards.

He announced his intention to return in September 2001, a year after joining the franchise as president of basketball operations. Jordan also said that he'd be donating his entire salary for the 2001-02 season to Sept. 11 relief efforts.