How one Philadelphia woman turned travel vouchers from American Airlines into an Italian staycation

A Philadelphia woman is thousands of dollars richer, all thanks to her lucrative airline hack that left her stuck in Italy but living in luxury.

PHILADELPHIA -- One Philadelphia woman made the most of a lucrative airline hack when she collected thousands of dollars in travel vouchers, all while living a life of luxury in Italy, by agreeing to get bumped from her flights home.

And she chronicled the entire experience on TikTok.

Susan Berry's flight home from Italy was oversold and she says the American Airlines gate agents were offering $1,200 travel vouchers to fly out the next day.

Except the next day's flight was also oversold - and the day after that too.

"When I found out that there was potentially a two week opportunity to do this, that's when I started being, like, cha-ching, cha-ching, cha-ching!" she told Good Morning America.

And she wasn't just stacking travel vouchers. She says American also set her up with a free hotel and her meals were paid for. They even arranged a car service from the airport.

So, again and again, Susan returned to the airport, fully intending not to get on her flight.

"I'm at $3,600 and counting. I'm trying to get up to $10,000 and then travel the world," she says in a TikTok video.

And while you don't have to be as ambitious or outgoing as Susan, experts say flights are oversold a lot and if you have the flexibility, you can make thousands of dollars, plus extras - especially if you negotiate.

"Airlines have a secret menu as well. This can be things like lounge passes or even a business class seat on your replacement flight," said Scott Keyes, founder and chief flight expert at Going.com.

Susan did eventually make it back home to Philadelphia, as her fourth flight finally had enough room for her on board.

"I was just getting started, so I was mentally prepared to stay for two weeks," she said.