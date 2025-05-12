How to stay safe during summer smog season as hot weather adversely impacts air quality

A South Coast Air Quality Management District expert offered tips on how to stay safe during summer smog season as hot weather has an adverse affect on air quality.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles metropolitan area has more seasons than winter, spring, summer and fall -- we have a fifth season of sorts that traditionally begins around this time of year: Smog season is here and air quality experts say knowing a little smog science can help you breathe easier.

In terms of smog, Los Angeles carries a unique distinction.

"We have the highest levels in the U.S.," said air quality assessment manager Scott Epstein with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Smog season officially runs from May through September. Name something you love about L.A. and it likely contributes to air pollution.

Sunny skies

"So sunlight is actually one of the key ingredients in the formation of smog or ozone," he said.

Hot weather

"Those higher temperatures lead to more emissions of the pollutants that form smog in the atmosphere," he said.

Beaches and mountains

"We also have this topography that traps the air pollution within the basin," said Epstein.

And don't forget Southern California's thriving community of 17 million residents with a lot of cars. But Epstein says that thanks to an aggressive control strategy and investment in clean technology, every smog season sees improvement.

"Just since the early eighties. We've reduced our peak ozone levels by about half," he said.

Knowing some basic smog science can help keep you and your loved ones safe.

"So the 1st thing is to be aware. So air pollution is not always bad. In the summer it tends to be worse in the afternoon hours, and as you go further inland. But it's not always visible to the naked eye," said Epstein.

Children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with existing health conditions are especially vulnerable. Epstein's advice is to get all your activities done early. Stay inside in the afternoon. Run an air purifier. And keep an eye on the air quality in your area.

"We recommend that people check their air quality, either using the South Coast Aqmd App or our website, aqmd.gov.," Epstein said.

Monitoring data translated into an easy-to-read map that can help you take action.

Another big contributor to smog are the big rigs and the cargo ships that burn fossil fuels. Epstein said using cleaner technology for transporting goods would go a long way in reducing our smog season.