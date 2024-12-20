How to avoid becoming a victim of burglars during the holidays, Santa Ana police share tips

The holidays are right around the corner but as people get ready to spend time with family, thieves are looking to take advantage of the festivities.

The holidays are right around the corner but as people get ready to spend time with family, thieves are looking to take advantage of the festivities.

The holidays are right around the corner but as people get ready to spend time with family, thieves are looking to take advantage of the festivities.

The holidays are right around the corner but as people get ready to spend time with family, thieves are looking to take advantage of the festivities.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The holidays are right around the corner but as people get ready to spend time with family and friends, those looking to take advantage of the festivities are looking for the right opportunities.

"Crime never stops," Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia said. "Whether it's the holiday season or during the summertime there's break-ins all the time."

SAPD is offering safety tips to keep you, your home and your belongings safe.

Criminals may be on the prowl looking for ways to break into homes through unsecured windows and doors.

"Make sure that blinds are closed so it doesn't allow anyone to look inside the home," Garcia said. "Secondly, it would be to tell someone trustworthy that you're leaving, that you're going on vacation. Whether that be a friend, a family member, or a trustworthy neighbor; at least tell someone to check on the home."

Giving the gift of security or investing in a home surveillance or doorbell camera is always a good idea.

In addition, take advantage of free resources your local law enforcement may offer.

"The Santa Ana Police Department for example offers regular check-ins so we can have an officer drive by your home and make sure that it's secured... if you've been a victim of something then we can take action."

After opening presents be discreet about throwing away the packages they came in.

"So a lot of times those boxes have personal identifying information, and in addition, it kind of alerts people of the things, the valuable things that they're buying and then discarding of, that are potentially inside the home," Garcia said.

In Orange County SafeOC also offers valuable tips to residents on how to have a happy, healthy and safe holiday season.

The holiday season is a busy time for everyone so it's really easy to get distracted.