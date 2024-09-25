How to watch the world television premiere of 'The Little Mermaid,' starring Halle Bailey

LOS ANGELES -- Fall is finally here, and that means it's time to grab a warm cup of tea and snuggle up to a good movie on the couch.

To celebrate the season, ABC and The Wonderful World of Disney have unveiled a lineup of films set to air every Sunday this fall. Highlights include the world television premiere of Disney's live action version of "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey as well as broadcast debuts of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "Haunted Mansion" (2023) and "Hocus Pocus 2," and beloved fan-favorites "Hocus Pocus" and "Coco."

The complete schedule:

Sunday, October 6

8:01-11:00 p.m. EDT - "The Little Mermaid" (2023) - World Television Premiere

"The Little Mermaid" is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life - and her father's crown - in jeopardy.

Sunday, October 13

8:01-10:30 p.m. EDT - "Haunted Mansion" (2023) - Broadcast Television Premiere

Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, "Haunted Mansion" is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Sunday, October 20

8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT - "Hocus Pocus"

A teenage boy named Max and his little sister move to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before awakening a trio of diabolical witches that were executed in the 17th century.

Sunday, October 27

8:01-10:00 p.m. EDT - "Hocus Pocus 2" - Broadcast Television Premiere

A haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem.

Sunday, November 3

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST - "Coco"

Aspiring musician Miguel teams up with charming trickster Héctor on an extraordinary journey through the Land of the Dead.

Sunday, November 10

8:01-11:00 p.m. EST - "Mrs. Doubtfire"

After a bitter divorce, an actor disguises himself as a female housekeeper to spend time with his children who are in the custody of their mother.

Sunday, November 17

8:01-11:00 p.m. EST - "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" - Broadcast Television Premiere

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise -- a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

Sunday, November 24

8:01-10:00 p.m. EST - "Moana"

In the ancient world of Oceania, Moana, a born wayfinder, sets sail in search of a fabled island. During her incredible journey, she teams up with her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui, to traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and ancient folklore.

