Stars turn out for 'UnPrisoned' season 2 red carpet premiere in New York City

On Tuesday night, the stars came out for the red carpet premiere in Midtown for season 2 of the Hulu series.

MIDTOWN -- 'UnPrisoned' is a series that follows a family dealing with someone just being released from prison.

But it tells their story with a bit of a comedic twist.

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are back this year and they have a special guest helping them heal their family.

John Stamos is part of the cast this season, who talked to Joelle Garguilo about being asked to join the show on the red carpet premiere.

New episodes of 'UnPrisoned' will be available Wednesday on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and ABC OTV stations.