Humble Bee Bakery and Café has Northridge buzzing

The family-owned Humble Bee Bakery and Café has had to expand its hive three times since opening in 2012.

The family-owned Humble Bee Bakery and Café has had to expand its hive three times since opening in 2012.

The family-owned Humble Bee Bakery and Café has had to expand its hive three times since opening in 2012.

The family-owned Humble Bee Bakery and Café has had to expand its hive three times since opening in 2012.

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, and the "panwich."

The breakfast and lunch menu at Humble Bee Bakery and Café has foodies across the San Fernando Valley buzzing with excitement.

"The best part of owning this restaurant is this sense of community," owner Jessica Bonanno said.

The Bonannos opened this Northridge café in 2012, after Chef James Bonanno graduated from culinary school.

It's a family affair with Chef in the kitchen, Jessica front of house alongside their tiny helpers, and Chef's mom bakes all the delicious-looking desserts and pastries.

The Bonannos' humble beehive has had to expand three times since opening.

"It is really nice being a community-based restaurant and feeling the love from our community," owner James Bonanno said.

And they source local ingredients, so when you order a freshly-squeezed juice, or bite into a sandwich or salad, you're also supporting local farmers' markets.

Humble Bee Bakery and Café is thankful to its community 'hive' for keeping them alive through the COVID-19 pandemic and everything in between.

"We survived because everyone supported us and wanted us to hang on," Jessica said. "So it feels really awesome to have people write in and give us their praises, we appreciate it."

Humble Bee is open seven days a week, and serves brunch on the weekends.

The restaurant is located at 17321 Saticoy St., in Northridge.

Thank you, Shayna Dingilian, for the submission.

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission on Community Eats with Rachel Brown.