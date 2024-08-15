Hundreds of boxes of raisins spill onto 2 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge after big rig crash

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Hundreds of boxes of raisins spilled onto the 2 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area following a major crash involving two big rigs.

The collision was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday along the northbound lanes, just south of the 210 Freeway.

AIR7 was above the scene and captured the boxes scattered across the roadway. One of the big rig's front cab was seen crashed near the center divider.

According to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log, some of those boxes may have damaged a driver's vehicle. One lane is open in each direction.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.