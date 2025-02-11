Hundreds of students march through DTLA in latest immigration crackdown protest

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hundreds of students marched through downtown Los Angeles Tuesday as part of the latest demonstration denouncing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

AIR7 was over the march around noon. Students were seen holding signs and banners protesting the Trump's recent immigration crackdown and mass deportation plan.

The protest appeared to be peaceful.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has acted on his campaign promise to increase deportations, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting raids in major cities.

A common sign seen at protests all week read "don't bite the hands that feed you", a theme heard over and over again about the impact of immigrants in the U.S., especially those coming from Mexico working hard in agriculture and the service industry.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.