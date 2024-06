Huntington Beach to celebrate Fourth of July with annual parade

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- We're just days away from one of the nation's largest Independence Day celebrations, the 4th of July Parade in Huntington Beach.

Now in its 120th year, it's the country's largest Independence Day celebration west of the Mississippi. You'll see marching bands, colorful floats and military tributes.

If you can't be there in person, you can watch it live on ABC7 and wherever you stream.

It all starts Thursday at 10 a.m.