Huntington Beach council approves immersive light show despite concerns from some residents

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite the concerns of some residents, the Huntington Beach City Council on Wednesday approved an immersive light show that will bring more than 10,000 illuminated flowers to the city's Central Park.

The beloved park is known as a staple of the community.

"The past generation created this for us," Resident Nancy Buchoz said. "My generation has worked to preserve it."

Visitors flock to it every day to escape the rush of the city and enjoy nature.

"We find this place to be an indispensable part of the city," Buchoz said. "It is critical that we constantly protect it."

The City Council unanimously approved a three-year contract for Symphony of Flowers to take over six acres of the park.

"Ninety-eight percent of the park space will still be completely available to the public," Councilmember Chad Williams said.

The immersive art show and installation will fill Central Park East with more than 10,000 luminous flowers that will come to life to music.

"This is going to be really the world premiere here in Huntington Beach; going to be a show to sound and lights. It's going to be a huge attraction," Williams said.

The city is guaranteed $150,000 every year in revenue from Symphony of Flowers.

In addition, it will receive a one-time license fee of $15,000 and will receive a portion of the event revenue from various fees, including tickets, food and beverage sales, and sponsorships.

The city will receive 60% of parking fees collected in the reserved parking area, which will be used for capital improvement projects benefitting Huntington Central Park and Huntington Beach Central Library.

Funds will help with the restoration of the library fountains and park irrigation systems.

"Each season the runtime is about four months long," Williams said. "There is a 30 day termination clause without cause if it doesn't turn out to be a hit, but we have every reason to believe this is going to be incredible."

Some residents are concerned about the negative effects the lights and music will have on the land and wildlife.

"While it does make financial sense to a small degree, like I said, I don't see the financial benefits overcoming what it will do to the area," Buchoz said.

However, an addendum to the 1999 Final Master Environmental Report for Master Plan of Recreation Use for Central Park was prepared.

It found Symphony of Flowers would have no significant effect on the park or wildlife.

"It's really important that the ecosystem is respected," Buchoz said.

Setup for Symphony of Flowers is set to start sometime in September, and breakdown will take place sometime in the late winter or early spring of next year.