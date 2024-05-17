Huntington Park family mourns woman killed in hit-and-run on Mother's Day

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A grieving family continues to mourn the loss of a woman killed in a hit-and-run in Huntington Park on Mother's Day.

Her family describes 39-year-old Ana Rodriguez as strong, outdoorsy and fun to be around. She loved music and worked as a stagehand in the entertainment industry.

Rodriguez was fatally struck by a vehicle around noon on Mother's Day while walking her dog to the market, less than a block from her home, according to her family. The driver fled the scene.

"I only see this in TV shows. I never thought it was going to happen to me. Not to my daughter. Not to my beautiful daughter who worked so hard to achieve her dreams," said her mother Alma Felan.

"She was supposed to be traveling that night. Mother's Day, back to San Diego to get ready to plan for my wedding next week... I just can't believe that not 20 feet away they hit her and left her to die," said Gina Hirata, the victim's sister.

Rodriguez's family has decorated all four corners of Hope Street and California Avenue in Huntington Park to spread her story and keep a tragedy like this from happening again.

"I need to see change here. I need to see that there is awareness, maybe a speed limit change, maybe more speed bumps. I don't know what the answers are, but I know that we need to change this," said Hirata.

Huntington Park police said detectives detained a person of interest in Anaheim. They also say they are looking for a second person of interest.