Husband accidentally shoots, wounds wife while cleaning his gun at Buena Park home, police say

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accidentally shot and wounded his wife while he was cleaning his gun Thursday night at their Buena Park home, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. as the woman was taking a shower at their residence in a mobile home park in the 6700 block of Lincoln Avenue, near Knott Avenue, a spokesperson for the Buena Park Police Department.

While cleaning the firearm, the man was loading it back when the gun discharged and a round struck his wife in the shoulder, police said.

The wounded woman was transported to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The gun was confiscated and no arrest was made, the police spokesperson said.

The incident is being investigated as a negligent discharge, according to authorities.