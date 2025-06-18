ICE agents conduct immigration raids at several sites in Pico Rivera

PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) -- ICE agents conducted immigration raids at several sites in Pico Rivera on Tuesday, but the Department of Homeland Security has not said how many people were detained.

Mayor Johnny Garcia said the city was not warned that ICE was coming or about Tuesday's raids.

During a raid at a Walmart, several people confronted ICE agents in the parking lot. One store employee was seen being wrestled to the ground by federal agents

"Let me be very clear. The city of Pico Rivera nor the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Department condone this type of enforcement," Garcia said.

At the Food 4 Less store on Whittier Boulevard, ICE agents, according to eyewitnesses, detained a janitor who works at the supermarket. They also said that the driver of a tortilla truck, Francisco Urizar, was making a delivery when ICE detained him.

"This is my dad's business. Delivering Mission Foods, so if he's not here delivering it, he loses his store, and he loses his business and everything just falls apart, and now it's on me. I have to think of how to keep this running for him," said Urizar's daughter, Nancy Urizar.

Mayor Garcia said the city is here to help residents understand what their rights are.

"Pico Rivera is a very diverse community and at the end of the day, Pico Rivera has been providing the resources, the support necessary, educating our residents on their rights and more importantly, looking at some legal options that we may be able to assist them with," said Mayor Garcia.