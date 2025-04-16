Ice Cube places handprints, footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre:'Today is a good day, baby!'

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- It was more than a good day for hip-hop legend Ice Cube and his loyal legion of fans.

After a nearly 40-year career in music and in movies, he placed his hands, and then his feet along with Hollywood's ultimate autograph as a part of the famous forecourt at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.

He told ABC7's George Pennacchio this magical moment was beyond a dream come true.

"To have my hands, signature, to put the Chuck Taylors in the cement here, it's next level. It's things you don't even dream of because the dream is too big," said Ice Cube.

Over the course of his long career, Ice Cube has seen many dreams realized. He became a music star in the '80s and a movie star in the '90s, beginning with "Boyz N The Hood."

Ice Cube continued making movies, often comedies. Most recently, he starred in the "Ride Along" films. Before that, there were the "Barbershop" movies. The comedies started with the "Friday" franchise, which he co-wrote.

Ice Cube thanks his mentor and "Boyz N The Hood" writer-director, the late John Singleton, for inspiring him to write a movie.

"'When you gonna write a movie? You think Hollywood got a lot of great movies for you? You should write your own movie' and that really inspired me," said Ice Cube.

Mike Epps is part of the "Friday" films and a big fan of his good friend.

"He's always represented who we were, you know?" said Epps. "He's always represented our culture, and he did a great job at it and, you know, I just commend him for it."

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., also spoke about his dad. "I said in my speech, 'People always ask, 'What's it like to be Ice Cube's son?' I don't know. You know, O'Shea Jackson Sr. is my dad, and he likes to eat cereal at night, watches the Lakers and would make you take the trash out every now and then."

Next for Ice Cube: "Truth to Power," his first U.S. concert tour in more than a decade.

"I think my forte is truth to power and I think speaking the truth has gotten me power so, you know, I think it's really about celebrating from NWA all the way to my new records and everything in between," said Ice Cube.

The tour comes to Crypto.com arena in late September.

Ice Cube's family was on hand to witness his latest accomplishment.

"Today is a good day, baby!" said Ice Cube. "Remember that. Today is a good day!"