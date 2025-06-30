Potential witnesses to appear before judge in Pennsylvania Poconos for Bryan Kohberger's defense

Several potential witnesses from Bryan Kohberger's home state of Pennsylvania have been called to testify for the defense in his murder trial.

Several potential witnesses from Bryan Kohberger's home state of Pennsylvania have been called to testify for the defense in his murder trial.

Several potential witnesses from Bryan Kohberger's home state of Pennsylvania have been called to testify for the defense in his murder trial.

Several potential witnesses from Bryan Kohberger's home state of Pennsylvania have been called to testify for the defense in his murder trial.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- Several potential witnesses from Bryan Kohberger's home state of Pennsylvania have been called to testify for the defense in his murder trial.

They are expected to appear before a Monroe County judge on Monday to determine whether they will be required to testify.

Police and the FBI say they tracked him to Pennsylvania through his white Hyundai Elantra, where the former Washington State University PhD student was ultimately arrested at his parents' home in the Pocono Mountains.

The Pennsylvania Poconos's native faces four counts of murder for the 2022 stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

RELATED: Woman who says she saw Bryan Kohberger near Idaho murder scene repeated claim at least 4 times

It's not clear how the potential witnesses fit into the case.

Prior to attending Washington State University, Kohberger attended college at DeSales University, earning his bachelor's degree in 2020 and completing graduate studies in June 2022.

Kohberger's trial is scheduled to begin on August 11.

