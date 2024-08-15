Ike Barinholtz and his dad giving $1M from 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' win to SoCal school

According to Ike, the money will be used to fund an American Sign Language program at his nephew's school in Encino.

According to Ike, the money will be used to fund an American Sign Language program at his nephew's school in Encino.

According to Ike, the money will be used to fund an American Sign Language program at his nephew's school in Encino.

According to Ike, the money will be used to fund an American Sign Language program at his nephew's school in Encino.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What a win!

Actor and comedian Ike Barinholtz and his father Alan walked away with the $1 million charity prize on Wednesday night's "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" and the money is going to a Southern California school.

This is the first $1 million win this season, which features celebrity-paired guests.

According to "Mindy Project" star Ike, 47, the money will be used to fund an American Sign Language program at his nephew's school in Encino. He hopes it will serve as a framework for how other schools can build similar programs

Ike won "Celebrity Jeopardy!" last year while placing as a semifinalist in this year's "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions.

"Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.