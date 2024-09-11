Imagineering icons Ali Rubenstein and Kyle Laughlin preview Walt Disney hologram attraction at D23

LOS ANGELES -- During an interview at ABC's On The Red Carpet Storytellers Spotlight stage at D23, Walt Disney Imagineering leads Ali Rubenstein and Kyle Laughlin captivated attendees with stories of their creative journeys and exciting updates on new parks and hotel attractions.

Among the highlights, they unveiled a groundbreaking attraction set to debut at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. This innovative experience will feature a virtual hologram of Walt Disney himself welcoming guests to his beloved park. It's a tribute never seen before in the park's nearly 70 year history.

"It gives you chills when you see it," Rubenstein shared with ABC Owned Television Stations Executive Producer Nzinga Blake. "It's quite amazing"

Rubenstein's career began in the theater, building and arranging sets for live productions. She joined Disney Imagineering 25 years ago, drawn to the theatrical magic of Disney attractions.

"My parents were both Broadway designers and composers," Rubenstein explained. "They dragged me to a lot of theater productions at a young age. I was blown away by what I saw on stage, and I knew, 'I want to do that.' That led me here."

Laughlin, who grew up outside of Chicago without cable TV, found his inspiration through VHS and Betamax tapes.

"I consumed all this incredible media and entertainment," he said. "I was inspired by great filmmakers and storytellers, and I wanted to come to Los Angeles and do the same."

