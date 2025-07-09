Immigration raids spark fear, uncertainty in many families across SoCal. Here's what to know

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- As immigration raids ramp up across Southern California, many families with undocumented loved ones are living in fear and uncertainty.

"The administration and its goal is clearly to arrest and deport as quickly as possible," said Sergio Perez, executive director of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law, a nonprofit that works to protect the rights of immigrants.

Perez said that too often families are caught off guard when a loved one is detained. Having a plan in place, he said, could make all the difference.

"If at all possible, put in some work before this event, which is ensure that if your loved one has a cellphone with a locator function, that that is on and that you are actively receiving that information," Perez said.

That preparation should also include gathering key documents and speaking with a reputable immigration attorney before anything happens. But what if the unthinkable happens and you or a loved one is caught up in an immigration raid?

"It is important to take stock of the community resources that are available to you, including connecting with rapid response networks in your county or city," Perez said.

These grassroots networks mobilize quickly to help families locate and support detained individuals.

The first place to search is the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainee locator website. This is where that pre-planning becomes critical. Knowing the detained person's so-called 9-digit Alien Registration Number, place of birth, or full legal name can help narrow the search.

Still, Perez warned, the online system isn't always reliable.

"If somebody is arrested here in Los Angeles and they are eligible for quick deportation, they are often shipped out very quickly to immigration detention facilities in Texas and Louisiana," he said.

Another option is to contact the nearest ICE field office or detention center directly by phone or email. In some cases, Perez said, an immigration attorney may be able to intervene early and request bond for release.

The Center for Human Rights and Constitution Law has put together this resource guide:

Resources for O.C.

Through partnership with Resilience Orange County and SV Debug, OCRRN developed the following resources. This includes what to do in the first 24 hours, legal resources in Orange County and family preparedness plans.

Locate your loved one

-- ICE Detainee Locator: Use the online locator tool provided by ICE to search for your loved one.

-- ICE ERO Field Office: If you can't find them online, contact the nearest ICE ERO field office. For O.C. and L.A., that will be the Los Angeles Field Office at (213) 830-7911.

-- Area of Responsibility: Los Angeles Metropolitan Area (Counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino), and Central Coast (Counties of Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo) Email: LosAngeles.Outreach@ice.dhs.gov

-- Detention Facility: If you know where they are being held, contact the facility directly.

Gather information

-- A-Number: Obtain your loved one's A-Number (Alien Registration Number), usually a 9-digit number, as it will be needed for many steps, as well as their Date of Birth.

-- Immigration and Documents: If possible, gather any relevant immigration or criminal documents that might be helpful.

-- Court Hearing Information: Inquire about the status of any immigration court hearings. through EIOR portal.

Seek legal counsel

-- Consult with an Immigration Attorney: An attorney can explain your loved one's rights, guide you through the legal process, and help explore options like bond or parole.

-- Tap trusted community organizations for legal resource lists.

Humanitarian release

If there are compelling circumstances like medical needs or family hardships, an attorney can help explore release on humanitarian grounds.

Support and Advocacy/ Community Resources

Contact local rapid response networks or immigrant advocacy groups for support, information, and connection to resources.

-- Los Angeles: 888-624-4752

-- Santa Barbara, Ventura & San Luis Obispo: 805-870-8855

-- Immigrant Rapid Response Hotline ORALE (Long Beach): 562-276-0267

-- CHIRLA: 213-353-1333

-- San Bernardino/Riverside: 909-361-4588

-- Kern County: 661-432-2230

-- Central Valley: 559-206-0151

-- Orange County: 714-881-1558 (accepts calls and texts)

FFI's FREE National Immigration Detention Hotline is the nation's largest immigration detention hotline, connecting immigrants in detention to their family, resources, and abuse documentation support at no cost to them. It is available to people detained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT / 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET. From inside, calls are free and unmonitored -- people can dial 9233#.