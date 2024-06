In-N-Out increases food prices in California amid rising wages

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An In-N-Out Double-Double with fries and a drink now costs more than $10 in California.

The higher price is due to the state's new $20 minimum wage for fast food workers.

A meal at In-N-Out is $10.45 for a Double-Double, $8.65 for a cheeseburger and $8.15 for a hamburger, The Orange County Register reported. Those prices are before tax.

Sales tax in Los Angeles County is 9.5%. That takes the total cost of the Double-Double meal to $11.44.