Independent Shakespeare Company kicks off 20th summer season of free plays in Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Shakespeare in the Park," in L.A.'s grand Griffith Park, is celebrating 20 years this summer.

"We have people that come out every year. This is some people's first introduction to LA theater. This is some people's first introduction to theater at all," said actor Bukola Ogunmola.

"Theater tickets get more and more expensive each year, and understandably, because it's expensive to put it on, but that does mean that, you know, people who can't afford that, don't have access to it, and if we don't look after that, we won't have future audience members," said David Melville, co-founder, Independent Shakespeare Company

And that's why this experience is totally free. Melville says 50 percent of their audience is under 35.and one of the goals of the Independent Shakespeare Company is making sure the cast reflects the audience and the city.

"It's really inclusive, and we want to bring every culture you know, all of your background, all of what makes you, you to the work," said Ogunmola.

The actors run through a three-week bootcamp. This year's show: "As You Like It."

"'As You Like It' is about finding yourself. People go into the forest of Arden and they discover love and they discover who they are," said Melville.

"During the show, we might ask for an audience participation moment. We might, you know, come sing next to you, sit next to you, do a little scene next to you," said Ogunmola.

"We're using, hopefully, the old animal cages from the zoo at the beginning of the show, so the audience meets some of the characters before the show even starts," said Melville.

"As You Like It" starts July 10. It will run through September and is free, but you have to register online due to space. You can register here at the Independent Shakespeare Co. website.