Infant among 2 dead after head-on crash in Vermont Square

An infant was among two people killed in a violent head-on crash in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

An infant was among two people killed in a violent head-on crash in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

An infant was among two people killed in a violent head-on crash in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

An infant was among two people killed in a violent head-on crash in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

VERMONT SQUARE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An infant was among two people killed in a violent head-on crash in the Vermont Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The collision happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night at the intersection of Western Avenue and 47th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say a white Kia was speeding when it crossed into southbound lanes and hit a black Nissan.

The driver of the Kia died, as well as the 6-month-old baby inside the other car.

A 20-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved.