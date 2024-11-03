Inglewood business owners say new venues are 'choking' their business

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- When all the new event venues in Inglewood first began popping up, many small business owners thought business would be booming.

However, according to some, that hasn't been the case.

"One of my lowest sales days was on Super Bowl Sunday. Why? Because first of all, Prairie was completely blocked off," said Karolyn Plummer, who owns Sweet Red Peach bakery on Prairie Avenue, right across the street from SoFi Stadium.

"I literally made under $600 for the day," she said. "I had to send employees home, and you're just looking around like, 'What in the world?'"

Plummer and a group of other small business owners held a press conference Tuesday to share their concerns about the impact of the city's newest developments.

Kenny's Q BBQ & More! Owner Kenny Taitt said business at his restaurant has dropped about 50% due to construction in the area.

"Now I'm down to five employees and myself working all day," he said.

Between events at the Kia Form, SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and the Intuit Dome, business owners said the traffic keeps away their loyal customers who help keep their lights on.

They claim the city of Inglewood encourages people to stay away from the area when they anticipate large crowds.

Lia Jones, the owner of Champ City Bar & Lounge, said the traffic control on days when there are big events blocks off access to their business.

"No one is saying we don't want these venues here. What we're saying is plan accordingly," she said. "Do not go on your social media page and tell the City Of Inglewood, 'Do not come to Prairie.' We depend on the traffic on Prairie. Do not tell people do not go to Century. Plan accordingly."

Business owners and community leaders are asking for a meeting with the venue owners and the Inglewood City Mayor James Butts to discuss solutions.

Community activist Yolanda Davidson said nine years ago, she brought up this issue to the mayor before SoFi Stadium was built.

"I asked the mayor that day, 'What would he do for Inglewood residents and small businesses?,' said Davidson. "I did not receive an answer that day, and I still have not received an answer to this day."

ABC7 has reached out to the city of Inglewood for comment.