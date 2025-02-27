Man shot and killed after interrupting catalytic converter theft in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed when he interrupted a catalytic converter theft outside his home Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:22 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Chester Avenue, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

The victim was shot in the chest area and later died.

Police released images of the suspect vehicle, described as a gold, 2002-2006 Toyota Camry sedan with tinted windows and a sunroof. The car's left front fog light is out, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects flee south on North Chester Avenue and then east on 65th Street, police said.

A GoFundMe campaign identified the victim as Juan Sanchez. He is described by loved ones as a "devoted husband, a loving father, a proud grandfather, and a cherished friend to so many."

Anyone with information can contact Inglewood police Detective Luis Rodriguez at 310-412-5124.