Inglewood State of the City 2024: Leaders highlight city's growth and share optimism about future

The presentation, which was hosted by Butts and Los Angeles Clippers Owner Steve Ballmer, highlighted Inglewood's growth and the major projects over the past 12 months, including local businesses that make up the community.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood Mayor James Butts likes to say, "The only thing that's changed about Inglewood is everything," and that certainly rings true as city leaders highlighted the city's growth Friday at the first State of City held at the Intuit Dome, which is set to open later this summer.

"It's hard to imagine the success without the investments that were made in our community," said Butts at the summit. " [ A ] $120 million renovation of The Forum, $5-plus billion construction of SoFi and a $2-plus billion investment to build the venue we're in today: the Intuit Dome."

Leslie Jones, an Inglewood resident and owner of 1010 Wine and Events, believes it's important to have the people of the city be a part of the change they see around them.

"I think that there are several businesses that have been here for a really, really long time and we love and respect those businesses and are happy to see that those are still flourishing," she said. "But I think it's also important to have new concepts and new ideas coming to the city to really support the influx of people that are coming here."

Several community leaders were also honored and given awards for their work in the city.

Doris Obih, the founder of the 40 Love Foundation, a tennis and educational nonprofit organization based in Inglewood, said it feels like Inglewood is now truly the city it was always meant to be.

"I kind of think about others giving people a second chance, and Inglewood's one city that a lot of people looked over," she said. "All these companies gave Inglewood a second chance and look what happened. I feel like Inglewood is giving chances to other people coming in here and we're just creating amazing, amazing things."

The summit also highlighted some major events coming to Inglewood, including NBA All-Star Weekend and FIFA World Cup in 2026, Super Bowl LVI in 2027, and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Many of the events will host its opening and closing ceremonies in the city.