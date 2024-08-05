IE schools welcome students back to classes, some with changes and new programs

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Summer vacation is coming to an end for students in the Inland Empire. Monday is the first day of school for four local districts.

Fontana Unified School District, San Bernardino City Unified School District, Chino Valley Unified School District, and Rialto Unified School District are welcoming students back on Monday.

There are changes and new programs in some of the school districts. Chino Valley Unified is opening an after-school teen activity center.

San Bernardino City Unified has a new late-start program, which has the school district using two different bus systems to get students to and from school. Plus, it's expanding its learning after-school program to middle schools and high schools.

One of the Fontana Unified schools welcoming students back is Southridge Tech Middle School, which is embracing a new theme this year -- connection for success.

"Really the idea behind that is connections between our programs, as being a Microsoft showcase school, an AVID school, a platinum PBIS school and also an international baccalaureate school," said Southridge school principal Amber Knight. "But it's not just about our programs. Really, at the heart of it is the connections between our staff, between our teachers, between our students, and so really we have three words that I'm focused on this year. It's unity, us being united, innovation, making sure we are helping our kids to strive for being innovative and then also excellence."

The school is also welcoming a new dean of student support, Knight said.

"What they help do is the social-emotional. We know that's a big thing in schools, so having a dean of student support will help make sure that we are reaching the needs of our students as far as social-emotional support," said Knight.

It's also a hot start to school and parents are reminded to keep their children hydrated.