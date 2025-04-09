Inmates at California Institution for Men in Chino graduate with job certifications

Incarcerated men at the California Institution for Men in Chino earned job certifications through training programs for employment after they get out.

Incarcerated men at the California Institution for Men in Chino earned job certifications through training programs for employment after they get out.

Incarcerated men at the California Institution for Men in Chino earned job certifications through training programs for employment after they get out.

Incarcerated men at the California Institution for Men in Chino earned job certifications through training programs for employment after they get out.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- For the past year, 29-year-old Enrique Garza has been training to become a commercial diver inside the walls of the California Institution for Men in Chino.

"I never completed anything in my life. This is the first thing that I could complete, and I had the time to do it," he said.

Garza was one of 23 incarcerated men who earned job certifications through training programs offered by the California Prison Industry Authority. The courses range from commercial laundry services to commercial diving, and are designed to give inmates real-world skills and a shot at employment after parole.

Dillion Warden says the diving program has already opened doors for him. He's received five job offers for when he gets out.

"I learned how to weld, I learned how to work underwater. I learned how to weld underwater, I learned torch cutting underwater. I learned a bunch of stuff," he said.

Both Warden and Garza credit their success to instructor Kenyatta Kalisana, who once stood in their shoes.

"These guys respect me a lot because they have somebody they can actually look at... to see that... to see someone that has had success," he said.

Kalisana isn't the only one. Fifty years ago, 73-year-old Philip Davis completed the same diving program while incarcerated. His photo still hangs on the wall.

"The things that it took to complete this course, to me, is one of the best things that happened to me in my life," David said.

Within 150 days of their release, graduates can enter the Entry to Employment program, which helps them begin applying for jobs.

Garza, who's set to be paroled next month, is hopeful.

"I want to do it for myself. If I can't do anything for myself then I can't do anything for my family. So, I had to prove myself that I can get through this rigorous program, so that way, I can get out of there and become the man and the father my family needs me to be."

As the graduates step into new opportunities, the statistics speak for themselves: 85% of incarcerated individuals who complete the program never return to prison.