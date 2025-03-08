LIVE: Thousands march through DTLA for International Women's Day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Several thousand people are expected to flood the streets of downtown Los Angeles Saturday for the International Women's Day March & Rally.

The event, one of many worldwide, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St. Participants will eventually march to City Hall at 200 N. Spring St.

The Women's March Foundation, which is organizing the event, said the rally will include speakers, live music and discussion of "actionable next steps to keep our community engaged and empowered in the ongoing fight for equality.''

Traffic will be affected in the downtown area, with bus routes already reporting lengthy delays Saturday morning.

Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section told City News Service that police would keep an eye on the march, but were not anticipating any problems.

"I'm sure we'll be monitoring it, but there won't be any special plans,'' she said.

More information is available at womensmarchfoundation.org.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.