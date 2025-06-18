Man shot to death after breaking into ex-girlfriend's Simi Valley home, police say

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A break-in at a home in Simi Valley turned deadly overnight, authorities said.
Officers responded to a shooting call on Eileen Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.
Police say a man broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and got into a confrontation with her husband, who then opened fire.
The ex-boyfriend was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive his injuries.
Police said the woman's husband was cooperating with the investigation.