Investigation underway after person found shot to death in Torrance driveway, police say

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation was underway after a person was shot and killed in a Torrance neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire along Huber Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Torrance Police Department. That's when they found the person lying in the driveway of a home.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the deadly gunfire were not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (310) 328-3456.